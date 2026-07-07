World Cup referees are just not good enough

England head coach Thomas Tuchel said referees at the World Cup “are just not good enough” after the dramatic last-16 win over Mexico.

England were reduced to 10 men and also had a controversial penalty awarded against them in a thrilling game at the Azteca Stadium.

“It’s just not good enough,” Tuchel told BBC Sport. “The referees are just not good enough; fourth officials are just not good enough. That’s the bottom line.

“Is this a clear and obvious error for the penalty? For sure not. They overturned a situation where he doesn’t even give a foul.”

England led 2-0 in the first half thanks to two goals in as many minutes from Jude Bellingham, but Julian Quinones pulled a goal back just before the break.

However, the game exploded into life in the second half with two big moments.

First, Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute after a review by the video assistant referee showed he clearly went in on Jesus Gallardo with his studs up.

“It is a clear red card,” Darren Cann, the 2010 World Cup final assistant referee said on BBC One.

“Quansah does play the ball first but that doesn’t matter in the laws of the game.

“He goes through and you can clearly see the studs on the shin. The referee has no choice but to show the red card. 100% a red card.”

England restored their two-goal advantage when Kane converted a penalty, but Mexico again fought back when they were awarded a spot-kick.

Kane appeared to clip Brian Gutierrez and after referee Alireza Faghani went to the monitor to review the incident he awarded a penalty, which Raul Jimenez converted.

“It is a penalty,” said Cann.

“Kane unfortunately does kick the Mexico player’s foot. It is a little bit similar to the [Luka] Modric kick which England got a penalty for in the first group game. Kane is unaware of the player coming in behind.”

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart said: “The referee has come to the right decision on all three.

“As soon as I saw the replays, my heart was in my mouth. Quansah deserved to go, Kane didn’t get the ball and [Anthony] Gordon got to the ball first.”

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