Spain goes to New Jersey Sunday for the World Cup final

Entering the semifinals, France vs. Spain was described as a meeting of two unstoppable forces. France’s high-powered offense against Spain’s all-world defense. Which would give?

Spain suffocated the French attack, winning 2-0, and now advances to the World Cup final, where it will play either Argentina or England. Spain has only won the World Cup once, back in 2010.

Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal created the team’s first great chance, drawing a foul that led to a penalty kick midway through the first half. Mikel Oyarzabal calmly buried his shot to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

In the 58th minute, Pedro Porro scored another goal for Spain on a give-and-go play that exposed a French defensive lapse.

France had previously outscored its opponents 16-2 in this World Cup, led by Golden Boot contenders Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. But Spain constricted passing lanes, slowed France’s offense, and limited its chances all game. Spain has allowed only one goal in seven matches this tournament.

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