England’s one-day worries continue with India defeat



England 258 (47.5 overs): Root 76* (76), Dawson 68 (83); Axar 4-62

India 262-4 (45.2 overs): Shubman 80* (75), Axar 57* (52), Sundar 52* (63)

India won by six wickets, lead three-match series 1-0 First one-day international, EdgbastonEngland 258 (47.5 overs): Root 76* (76), Dawson 68 (83); Axar 4-62India 262-4 (45.2 overs): Shubman 80* (75), Axar 57* (52), Sundar 52* (63)India won by six wickets, lead three-match series 1-0 Brendon McCullum’s reduced role as England’s white-ball coach began with a reminder of how much work there is to do on a one-day team beaten by India.

Two days after McCullum was sacked as Test coach, England were outplayed to lose by six wickets at Edgbaston in the opening match of a three-game series.

England had outclassed the tourists to win the T20 series 4-0, but this was a different India side, boosted by the inclusion of superstars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill.

It was Gill who made the main contribution in the chase of a meagre 259.

The captain was batting serenely on 80 until he retired with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, though he later clarified it was just cramp and he expects to be fit for Thursday’s second game in Cardiff.

From 149-2, India quickly found themselves 160-4 and England had a chance. But Axar Patel, who earlier took 4-62 with the ball, made an unbeaten 57 and Washington Sundar 52 not out to ease to victory.

That England had something to defend was a recovery from 107-6, including a collapse of three wickets for three runs in six balls.

The game was at risk of not stretching deep into the afternoon, only for a stand of 111 between Joe Root and Liam Dawson.

Dawson’s 68 was his highest score for England in any format, while Root was typically classy for his unbeaten 76.

Root was left stranded when England lost their last four wickets for 30 runs, leaving India a target that was never likely to be enough.

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