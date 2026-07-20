England defeat France to win 3rd place in world cup

Saturday’s thrilling, and at times ridiculous, 6-4 win against France in the ‘bronze final’ means England’s men secured their best World Cup finish since winning the tournament 60 years ago.

The Three Lions started this tournament ranked fourth in the world and ended with a third-place finish – reaching the semi-finals for just the third time since 1966.

But amid reports of in-squad disagreements over manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and a second-half semi-final collapse against Argentina, how should their 2026 campaign be viewed?

Has their second-best World Cup ever been under-appreciated? Or was this another missed opportunity?

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