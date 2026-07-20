Kiwi Ryan Fox wins the British Open

As chaos unfolded on Sunday afternoon at the 154th Open Championship, Ryan Fox was the man who kept cool in the baking conditions at Royal Birkdale.

The 39-year-old New Zealander, who is the son of All Black legend Grant, shot a two-under 68 to finish one ahead of American Cameron Young and lift the Claret Jug.

After a final round full of spills and thrills, Fox knew a birdie on the 18th would be enough to secure his first major title.

Easier said than done. The long par-four had yielded only four birdies all day, but the courageous Fox did not take a step back as he chased down long-time clubhouse leader Young.

Fox grabbed the driver out of the bag and launched a crackerjack of a 330-yard tee-shot into the middle of the fairway.

With 175 yards left, he hit one of the approach shots of his career into the heart of the green.

Then he calmly stepped up and converted the biggest putt of his life from 11 feet.

“I didn’t feel anything for the putt – everything was shaking that much,” said Fox, who was a 100-1 outsider at the start of the tournament.

“It’s not a very comfortable feeling. It’s certainly very enjoyable when you see it go in.”

Fox’s fantastic finish capped a magnificently tight Open which could have gone in any direction on a chaotic and dramatic Sunday.

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