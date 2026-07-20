Spain edge Argentina after extra time to win 2nd World Cup titleholder

Ferran Torres clinched Spain’s second men’s World Cup title with an extra-time winner against reigning world champions Argentina in a bad-tempered final marred by Enzo Fernández’s red card for a reckless foul on Pau Cubarsí.

Barcelona forward Torres, a 62nd-minute substitute for Mikel Oyarzabal, sealed a 1-0 win for the European champions when he struck from close range in the 106th minute after Nico Williams had headed Pedro Porro’s cross into his path.

“The goal belonged to 47 million people,” Torres said. “It wasn’t just mine or the 26 players. Destiny was written, and it was meant for us to win far away from our people.”

– VAR review: Why Fernandez red card was deserved?

By that stage, Argentina had been reduced to 10 players following the dismissal of Chelsea midfielder Fernández after his 90th minute foul on Cubarsí that left referee Slavko Vincic with no option but to issue a second yellow card and a red to the 2022 World Cup winner.

Spain had dominated the game in New Jersey and created countless scoring opportunities without being able to convert them. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez finished with 11 saves, the most ever in a World Cup final.

Spain’s dominance was such that Argentina did not register their first shot at goal until Lionel Messi had an attempt blocked in the 117th minute.

The 39-year-old Messi, who became the first man to start three World Cup finals and the oldest outfield player to start a final, finished the tournament with eight goals, two behind France’s Kylian Mbappé in the battle for the Golden Boot.

While he has yet to confirm his future plans, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has likely finished his World Cup career with 21 goals, one behind Mbappé for the leading all-time scorer.

“I feel sad,” said Messi, who was moved to tears after receiving his runner-up medal and staring into the crowd at Argentina supporters. “They were better, to be honest.”