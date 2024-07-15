Suzan Lamens records a surprising victory over French Gracheva in Budapest

This article was last updated on July 15, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Lamens records a surprising victory over French Gracheva in Budapest

Suzan Lamens has achieved a surprising victory at the WTA tournament in Budapest. The 25-year-old tennis player from Berkel managed to beat eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva in two sets: 6-3, 6-0. She thus makes it through to the second round.

Lamens is number 137 in the world and was therefore not the favorite against the Frenchwoman (WTA-72). But on the Hungarian clay, Gracheva had a hard time with her serve. She hit a double fault eight times and only won fifteen of forty points on her own serve.

The first set was initially even at 3-3, but then Lamens struck with two breaks.

In the second set, 23-year-old Gracheva could not improve her serves. Two serves were surrendered to love and she didn’t take another game. Victory was won within 45 minutes.

Another Frenchwoman?

It is a great victory for the Dutch, who has not yet managed to beat such a high-ranking player this year. In the second round, Lamens will again compete against a Frenchwoman.

Carole Monnet is then the opponent. Today she defeated the Hungarian Amarissa Tóth in two sets: 6-1, 6-1.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.