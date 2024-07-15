This article was last updated on July 15, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

IT company Centric from controversial entrepreneur Sanderink gets a new owner

IT company Centric has been acquired by a group of Dutch investors, including Adriaan Mol, founder of Mollie and Bird. The company, founded by the controversial entrepreneur Gerard Sanderink, has gone through an eventful period.

Peter Wakkie, CEO of Centric, expects that the acquisition will bring peace to the company. “With this agreement, Centric is definitely entering calmer waters. I would like to thank our employees, customers and partners for their confidence in Centric in the past period.”

Controversial Sanderink

Gerard Sanderink has been discredited several times in recent years after he entered into a relationship with the controversial Rian van Rijbroek. She posed as a cyber expert in the Nieuwsuur program and proclaimed all kinds of untruths.

Van Rijbroek would have a lot of influence on Sanderink’s behavior and would act on his behalf emails have sent. In those emails, his ex Brigitte van Egten, among others, was accused of fraud. Van Egten sued Sanderink for defamation, which eventually caused him to sue her 4.6 million euros had to pay.

He also involved Centric in that conflict. The company had the money that Sanderink had to pay to Van Egten seized, but this is said to have happened at the request of Sanderink himself. because of this stepped the management of Centric.

In 2022, Sanderink was convicted by the judge sent away as chairman of Centric and his shares were expropriated. In addition, he was suspended in 2023 as CEO of construction company Strukton and engineering firm Oranjewoud. The court ruled in April that he owes Centric 91 million euros pay in a conflict regarding a loan.

Collaboration broken

The acquisition still needs to be approved by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), but the transaction is expected to be completed in September.

Centric has large public institutions and government services as customers. Due to commotion surrounding founder Sanderink broke De Nederlandsche Bank established ties with Centric, which provided the bank’s data center and automation.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.