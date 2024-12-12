This article was last updated on December 12, 2024

Highest ranking ever for Dutch tennis players after Davis Cup final place

The Dutch tennis players will end 2024 as number four in the world, the highest ranking ever. The team of national coach Paul Haarhuis leaves countries such as Serbia (with Novak Djokovic), Spain (with Carlos Alcaraz) and the United States (with Taylor Fritz) behind.

Only Italy, Australia and Canada rank higher than the Netherlands. Never before have men been so high in the world rankings for countries of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The best positioning so far was sixth place.

The Netherlands had a great Davis Cup tournament this year, which ended with a final place in Malaga, Spain. It was the first time in history that the Dutch team reached the final battle.

The team consisting of Tallon Greekpoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong and Wesley Koolhof defeated Spain and Germany on their way to the final.

With the victory over the Spaniards, the Dutch ended the career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal. In the final, Italy proved too strong by winning both singles matches with Jannik Sinner (number one in the world) and Matteo Berrettini.

Top 10 world rankings:

1. Italy 2. Australia 3. Canada 4. Netherlands5. Germany6. United States 7. Serbia8. Croatia9. France10. Spain

Due to this year’s success, the Netherlands has received a bye in the first round in 2025. In the second qualifying round they will face Norway or Argentina.

The Dutch tennis women end the year in seventeenth place. That is an increase of four places compared to 2023.

