This article was last updated on October 15, 2024

COVID-19 Vaccines – The Undeclared Contents

With much of the Western world being coerced by their governments into accepting the “safe and effective” COVID 19 vaccines, recent research that appeared in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research is rather, to put it mildly, eye-opening particularly given that many of the vaccines use technologies contained in the mRNA and recombinant DNA products which had never been used in humans prior to the pandemic.

Here is the article:

The researchers analyzed the contents of vials from COVID-19 vaccines from different lots of AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna and Sputnik V using Scanning Electron Microscopy coupled with Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy located at the National University of Cordoba in Cordoba, Argentina.

The authors open with this:

“What can possibly be causing the long list of symptoms and clinical morbidities of extreme diversity that have followed the worldwide distribution of the COVID-19 injectable products? The list includes fulminant cancers, autoimmune disorders, bilateral pneumonias, arrhythmias, hepatitis flare ups, kidney failures, aggressive forms of arthritis, thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, heart disease, strokes, paralysis of various sorts, spontaneous abortions, perinatal deaths, infertility reported on a wide scale, neurodegenerative diseases, and many other debilitating and life-threatening conditions…

Strikingly, the symptoms often involve comorbidities that had never been seen until after the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.“

They also note that there was a near total lack of quality control over the production the vaccines during the manufacturing processing that the most basic safety protocols were dangerously circumvented.

The researchers go on to list a history of contents that were discovered in some of the COVID-19 vaccines including graphene oxide, metallic contaminants, flocs of whitish material and various chemical elements including but not limited to carbon, oxygen, fluorine, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, antimony, lead, titanium, vanadium, iron, copper, and silicon.

The authors of the study analyzed thirteen vials of COVID-19 vaccines from different lots in duplicate as shown on this listing:

This table shows the components that were declared publicly by each manufacturer:

For brevity’s sake, let’s look at what was found in three of the most commonly administered vaccines with the declared components marked with a † symbol for each lot of the vaccines noting that the different lots of the same vaccine contained different components which may be due to the time lapse between the drawing of the samples due to the changing structure of the self-assembling entities in the vaccines:

1.) AstraZeneca/Oxford: one lot contained 21 chemical elements with 20 being undeclared

2.) Pfizer/BioNTech: one lot contained 26 chemical elements with 23 being undeclared

3.) Moderna: one lot contained 21 chemical elements with 29 being undeclared

Here is a quote from the paper outlining the elemental composition of the components:

“Many heavy metals was detected in the analyzed samples and all of those metals are associated toxic effects on human health. The European Union recognizes eleven toxic elements as heavy metals; arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, mercury, manganese, nickel, lead, tin, and thallium. All these elements were found in the different lots with different frequencies of occurrence in the sampling: chromium (100%), arsenic (82%) and nickel (59%), followed by 40% cobalt and copper; with 35% tin, with 18% cadmium, lead and manganese; and finally 6% of the samples contain mercury.

The samples contain 11 of the 15 lanthanides of the periodic table of chemical elements. The percentage of the frequency with which they were found is shown in Table 9: lanthanum (35%), cerium (76%), neodymium (18% ), samarium (18%), europium (18%), gadolinium (35%), terbium (29%), dysprosium (24%), holmium (18%), erbium (29%), and ytterbium (18%). These elements have luminescent and magnetic properties (Echeverry & Parra, 2019); until now, their safety for use in the human body has not been demonstrated. In fact, the ICH Q3D guide (ICH, 2022) does not mention lanthanides among elemental impurities. It should be noted that this guide does not cover biological products, such as vaccines. Lanthanides are frequently used in the electronics industry and in no case as part of biosensors due to their cytotoxic effects.“

Here is a screen capture of Table 9 which shows the frequency with which the various aforementioned chemical elements appeared in the vaccines sampled:

Here is a table which breaks down the chemical elements by vaccine manufacturer:

Finally, here are the authors’ conclusions with my bold:

“Based on the identification and ranges of the quantities of the chemical elements discovered, and on the physical and chemical characteristics of the content of the vaccines studied, it is of utmost importance to highlight the great similarity that exists between the products of the different brands. The observed differences in chemical elements found in the different brands, we believe, are due to the time lapse between drawing of samples on account of the changing structure of the self-assembling entities in the fluids contained in the vials. We do not believe the observed differences are because of manufacturing processes specific to any given brand or to differences between lots because of stochastic variations in the production processes. Despite the small size and few samples analyzed in this exploratory study, we believe that analysis of a larger number of samples and lots will confirm the trends we have pointed out. We believe that the various and diverse pathologies in the inoculated population are not due to fortuitous problems in manufacturing or distribution, but rather to the technology that seems to be common to all these products which appear to be universally harmful to humans.“

COVID-19 vaccines would appear to be like Cracker Jacks with their toy surprise in every box except in this case there’s a chemical element surprise in every vial!

