This article was last updated on January 6, 2025

The Conservative Party of Canada and its Real Policies on Abortion

With polls showing that the current Liberal/NDP government appearing to be on the brink of a complete electoral disaster, the Liberals (in particular) are rolling out their usual anti-Conservative/anti-Poilievre fear-mongering, specifically when it comes women’s bodily autonomy.

I would respectfully suggest that the best way to understand the Conservative Party of Canada’s views on abortion would be to go directly to the source material; the Conservative Party of Canada’s Policy Declaration which was amended by the delegates attending the party’s National Convention on September 9, 2023 noting that I have archived the document on the Wayback Machine for posterity as you can find here:

The word “abortion” is mentioned several times in the document and we will look at each in turn:

On page 5, we find this:

Under the Conservative’s free voting policy, Conservative MPs would be allowed to vote on abortion (among other matters) based on what their constituents wish. This is the way that Parliament should operate with MPs voting based on the beliefs of their voters rather than being forced to vote along party lines.

On page 22, we find this:

A Conservative government will allow medical professionals to refuse to participate in or refer their patients for abortion if it goes against their personal convictions.

On page 24, the Conservative Party states its position on the delivery of Canadian foreign aid for maternal and child health programs in relation to abortion:

Note that the Conservative Party does not state that abortion should be banned in nations where Canadian taxpayers fund maternal and child health programs, rather that abortion should not be included in the programs supported by this aid since it is a divisive and potentially illegal issue in recipient nations.

Lastly, on page 23, we find the Conservative Party’s bottom line on the abortion issue:

Let’s repeat that for emphasis:

“A Conservative Government will not support any legislation to regulate abortion.“

The Conservative Party of Canada’s view on abortion really does not get any clearer than that, does it?

As many have noted, when the Liberals get desperate, they drag out the tired old mantra that a Conservative government is going to put an end to women’s rights to abortions (aka bodily autonomy). Given what you have now seen in this posting, rather that just believing what the soon-to-be opposition parties have to say about Poilievre and abortion, perhaps you will keep this in mind when you hear the left-leaning, Trudeau-supported mainstream media in Canada and MPs outside of the Conservative Party of Canada mindlessly repeat what their leaders tell them to communicate with Canadians about the Conservative ban on abortion. Certainly, it is possible that, in the future, the Conservative Party could change its policy on abortion, however, this action would be done with significant political risk since it would alienate many voters who voted for the Conservative Party based on the current abortion policies.

As an aside, when it comes to bodily autonomy for Canadian women, it’s rather ironic that Canadian women didn’t have the right to refuse to accept the Glorious COVID Vaccine without consequences up to and including loss of employment thanks to the “freedom-loving” Trudeau Liberals.

