This article was last updated on January 13, 2025

Comparing Vladimir Putin’s Popularity to Western Leaders

In a previous posting, I looked at how Canada’s Ambassador to Russia, Sarah Taylor, viewed Russians’ sentiment toward their leader, Vladimir Putin and how he was just a short step from being tossed out of office. In this posting, I want to compare President Putin’s popularity to that of some key Western leaders and see who is really admired by their citizenry.

Recent polling from Russia’s non-politically aligned Levada Center shows us that Vladimir Putin is still highly regarded by Russians:

In December 2024, Putin’s approval rating among his fellow Russians was 87 percent.

Now, in sharp contrast, let’s look at the popularity of Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister (for now) and Ambassador Taylor’s boss:

Currently, only 22 percent of Canadians approve of Justin Trudeau’s performance, an all-time low. By party, Trudeau’s Liberals would receive only 16 percent of votes, another all-time low which would result in the party garnering only 6 out of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Parliament.

Here’s a summary of polls showing Joe Biden’s approval rating:

Just over 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance.

Here is a graphic showing the popularity of France’s President Emmanuel Macron:

Only 23 percent of France’s voters approve of Macron’s performance, a near-record low.

Now, let’s look at the approval rating of U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

Only 27 percent of Brits are satisfied with Starmer’s performance and only 21 percent are satisfied with the performance of his government.

While I don’t have a graphic to show, polling in September 2024 showed that only 18 percent of Germans were satisfied with the performance of their Chancellor Olaf Scholz as quoted here:

One might almost think that the nations leading the battle against Putin’s Russia find themselves with leaders that they wish to rid themselves of on a permanent basis. I’m guessing that many of the West’s leaders, many of whom are of the Neo-liberal persuasion, would kill for the very high approval numbers that Vladimir Putin is receiving from his fellow Russians.

