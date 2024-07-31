This article was last updated on July 31, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dutch Bristol stores are closing, 500 jobs gone

There is no future for Bristol’s 80 Dutch stores. This is what the CEO of the shoe chain says in the Flemish business newspaper The time. An attempt is being made to save the chain through a rescue plan, but the Dutch branches are not included.

“They depend on the Belgian organization, which will go bankrupt, and have no future on their own,” says CEO Elise Vanaudenhove of parent company Euro Shoe Group in De Tijd. The company, with a total of 200 stores, is not immediately available to the NOS. for comment.

It means 500 people will lose their jobs. “We are already closing stores and people are leaving spontaneously,” says Vanaudenhove. According to her, 300 people are still working.

Trade union CNV reacts with shock. “A lot is still unclear at the moment. But it doesn’t look good,” CNV told the ANP news agency. “This is an uncertain time for employees. They do not know whether their salary will still come in, while fixed costs such as rent and mortgage will continue in the meantime.”

According to the association, the situation at Bristol is “yet another drama in the shopping street, which is receiving blow after blow.” Last year, electronics store BCC and bargain chain Big Bazar went bankrupt. Clothing store Esprit was recently added.

It is known that Bristol, like many chains, has not been doing well financially for years. The corona crisis pushed the chain deeper into trouble.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.