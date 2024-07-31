Canada wins silver in rugby 7s

This article was last updated on July 31, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Canada had pulled off two upsets in the last 24 hours to book its ticket to the gold medal final, then lost to New Zealand 19-12, a powerhouse repeating as Olympic champs.

It concludes an epic run for the Canadian Woman’s team in Paris.

First the fifth-ranked Canadians earned a shocking win over host nation France on Monday in the quarterfinals, 19-14 before a crowd of 60,000 inside Stade de France, the country’s biggest. Stadium in Paris.

France had been silver medalists at the last Olympics.

The kiwis a powerhouse in the sport, scored the first try against Canada in the final. Then they pinned the Canadians deep and kept up the pressure. But Canada replied with a flurry of tries as the first half was closing – by Chloe Daniels and Alysha Corrigan – led 12-7 at the half. But New Zealand struck twice more in the second half, to defend its Olympic title.

The game was played under a heat warning.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.