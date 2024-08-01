This article was last updated on August 1, 2024

‘American journalist Evan Gershkovich released from Russian prison’

Russia has released American journalist Evan Gershkovich of The Wall Street Journal and former American Marine Paul Whelan as part of a major prisoner swap with the United States, sources told Bloomberg.

They also report that the men are on their way to destinations outside Russia.

