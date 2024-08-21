This article was last updated on August 21, 2024

European gas supplies are almost full well before the winter

It seems impossible that Europe will have to worry about sufficient gas this winter. The stock in the European Union is already more than 90 percent full. That reports Gas Infrastructure Europee, the trade organization of European gas storage companies. The goal was to reach this level by November 1, seven weeks before winter officially starts.

Gas Infrastructure Europe includes the Dutch GasUnie and its subsidiary EnergyStock. In the Netherlands, the gas supply at almost 87 percent is also almost at the European target, the figures show. A year ago, the stock was more than filled by more than 93 percent.

Southern countries, such as Spain and Portugal, are even ready for winter with a fully or almost fully full gas supply. There are also many uncertainties about the price of gas, for example due to the unrest in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Groningen

Earlier this year there was a commotion when the Senate had doubts about the permanent closure of the gas field in Groningen. There were concerns about whether there would be enough gas next winter. Ultimately, the Senate passed, after which the gas field was closed in April closed permanently.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russians, together with the Norwegians, were the most important gas suppliers to the Netherlands. Since the gas tap from Russia was closed, the lost Russian share has been replaced by liquefied gas (LNG). Norway has also increased production.

It has been agreed at a European level that countries will help each other if there is a threat of a shortage in the winter.

