Badminton player Robin Tabing reconsiders his decision and continues anyway

This article was last updated on August 22, 2024

Badminton player Robin Tabling reconsiders his decision and continues anyway

Badminton player Robin Tabing is not yet putting away his rackets. 30-year-old Tabling, who had previously said he would end his career after the Olympic Games in Paris, will continue because he has found a new partner in mixed doubles.

In recent years, Tabing has formed a mixed doubles pair with Selena Piek, with whom he was eliminated at an early stage in Paris. He will now form a duo with the Danish Alexandra Bøje.

With Piek, who has retired from top-level badminton, Tabling was also present at the Games in Tokyo and won gold at the European Games in Krakow, Poland in 2023.

Surprised

“I am also a bit surprised about this new collaboration,” says Tabling, “because I really thought I had played my last tournaments. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to it and I am very curious to see what it will be like on the court. with Alexandra.”

Bøje was in need of a new partner, because her regular doubles partner Mathias Christiansen may face a suspension after errors were discovered in his ‘whereabouts’. These whereabouts are necessary for any doping controls outside competitions.

