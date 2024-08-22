Badminton player Robin Tabing reconsiders his decision and continues anyway

This article was last updated on August 22, 2024
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
Badminton player Robin Tabling reconsiders his decision and continues anyway
Badminton player Robin Tabing is not yet putting away his rackets. 30-year-old Tabling, who had previously said he would end his career after the Olympic Games in Paris, will continue because he has found a new partner in mixed doubles.
In recent years, Tabing has formed a mixed doubles pair with Selena Piek, with whom he was eliminated at an early stage in Paris. He will now form a duo with the Danish Alexandra Bøje.
With Piek, who has retired from top-level badminton, Tabling was also present at the Games in Tokyo and won gold at the European Games in Krakow, Poland in 2023.
Surprised
“I am also a bit surprised about this new collaboration,” says Tabling, “because I really thought I had played my last tournaments. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to it and I am very curious to see what it will be like on the court. with Alexandra.”
Bøje was in need of a new partner, because her regular doubles partner Mathias Christiansen may face a suspension after errors were discovered in his ‘whereabouts’. These whereabouts are necessary for any doping controls outside competitions.
Be the first to comment