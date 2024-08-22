This article was last updated on August 22, 2024

Holland Casino sees its profits evaporate

Things are not going well at Holland Casino. The gambling company is making a loss and visitor numbers are still not at pre-corona pandemic levels.

Over the past six months, Holland Casino, 100 percent owned by the state, has had to incur a loss of 3.5 million euros. The same period in 2023 went much better. Then a profit of 17 million euros was made.

The company expects things will not improve anytime soon: “High costs depress the result. This is expected to be the case in the coming years.”

Repayment of corona debts

Holland Casino mainly had to pay for salaries. Wage costs increased by almost 11 percent. The company says it cannot properly pass on the higher costs to visitors to the casinos.

In addition, the gambling tax has increased by 1 percent, to 30.5 percent. Gamblers who win more than 449 euros must pay that tax. Holland Casino believes that this increase has made it more unattractive to gamble.

Chairman of the board Petra de Ruiter is concerned about a new increase in the gambling tax of more than 7 percent: “This means that black figures are not possible. As a company, we are also still working on repaying the corona debts.”

Poker for people in their thirties

The number of visitors is still not at the level of before the corona years. Six months ago, earnings seemed to be recovering, but now turnover is declining slightly. In 2021, online gambling became legal, which brought in many new players. However, this only accounts for 10 percent of Holland Casino’s income.

The company has been wanting to make an evening at the casino attractive again for a younger target group, especially those in their thirties. “You see that those people want to play games that you can do together. Think of table games such as poker and bingo, and especially for lower limits.”

