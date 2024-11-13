This article was last updated on November 13, 2024

Blokker declared bankrupt, shops will remain open for the time being

Retail chain Blokker has been declared bankrupt. Blokker was previously granted a deferral of payment, but the company is now permanently closing down. Blokker has almost 400 stores in the Netherlands where 3,500 employees work.

The shops will remain open for the time being. Two appointed curators must ensure that as much money as possible is earned from the sale of stocks in order to pay off debts.

Blokker says that it is also an option to sell the company or part of the company. On the Blokker website answers the group possible questions from customers and suppliers. For example, customers who have not yet received an online order can submit a claim to the curator.

‘Tough day’

Trade union FNV is talking about a tough day for employees who have sometimes been working at Blokker for 20 or 30 years. Linda Vermeulen of FNV Winkelstraat: “In general, group owners remain rich. While employees are left empty-handed and have to start from scratch.”

Shop staff who have to look for new work often do not start with their last salary at another store. In the event of a layoff, employees are eligible for a transition payment to compensate for this loss of income, but this does not apply in the event of bankruptcy.

Things have not been going well at Blokker for some time. There is great competition on the high street from bargain shops and other household goods businesses.

Blokker has also never been able to seriously compete online. In recent years, the company has struggled with a significant tax debt, built up during the corona period.

Empire

The company dates back to 1896. That year, the Blokker couple opened the Goedkoope IJzer en Houtwinkel. Grandson Jaap Blokker will become the big man of the company: he expands the business into an empire from 1975 onwards.

In the decades that followed, Blokker became an indispensable part of the shopping street. When Jaap Blokker died in 2011, there were more than 25,000 employees and almost 3,000 stores. This also included the affiliated stores of Bart Smit, Leen Bakker, Xenos and Marskramer.

Then Blokker’s cousin Roland Palmer takes over. He will be the last family member at the helm. In 2014, Blokker recorded a loss of 20 million euros for the first time in its existence. What is also new for the company is that stores have to close and people are being laid off.

Despite attempts to renew the company, the way forward is no longer found. Almost all chains that fall under the Blokker group are sold.

The shareholders (Jaap Blokker’s widow and brother) are handing over Blokker. The new owner, Mirage Retail Group, even receives money. Much of the real estate where the shops are located remains in the hands of the Blokker family.

