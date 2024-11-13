Patrick Roest misses first World Cups due to the aftermath of his wisdom tooth

This article was last updated on November 13, 2024

Roest misses first World Cups due to the aftermath of his wisdom tooth

Skater Patrick Roest will not participate in the first two World Cups, which will be held in Japan and China. The 28-year-old all-rounder could possibly have participated in both tournaments through a possible designation, but does not take advantage of this.

Rust is still struggling with physical complaints after having his wisdom tooth extracted at the end of October. He suffers from jaw pain and headaches, which prevents him from performing optimally. The two-time world champion in the 5 kilometers also skipped the qualifying tournament for the World Cups in Thialf last weekend for this reason.

Restore first

Rust is very disappointed. “Racing competitions is the most beautiful thing there is. That’s why it’s such a shame that I have to skip these two World Cups. But it’s important that I recover completely first,” he says.

“The focus is now first on fully recovering, from there Patrick can start building on his physical condition,” said all-round trainer Robin Derks. “The World Cup matches in Nagano and Beijing are still too early for him.”

