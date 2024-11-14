This article was last updated on November 14, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

‘Unilever is also looking at selling Unox and Conimex’

Food manufacturer Unilever is investigating whether it can sell some well-known Dutch food brands such as Unox and Conimex. This is reported by the news agency Reuters based on various anonymous sources.

Unilever does not want to respond to rumours, a spokesperson told NOS.

Unilever has now reportedly asked ABN Amro to map out the number of interested buyers. The bank also does not want to comment on this. In addition, according to Reuters, a buyer is also being sought for the smaller British food brands.

Moved

Four years ago, the former British-Dutch group moved its headquarters to London. A sale of the Dutch food brands would be the next step away from the Netherlands. In March it announced that the largely Dutch-based puts the ice cream division in the shop window.

The producer of Ola, Magnum, Hertog and Ben & Jerry’s, among others, can go public, but it increasingly looks like the division will be sold to an investor. The decision on this has not yet been made.

Unilever previously sold its tea division. According to Reuters, CEO Hein Schumacher wants Unilever to focus on the strongest brands, such as Knorr, Hellmann’s and Dove. The thirty strongest brands account for approximately two-thirds of the group’s turnover.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.