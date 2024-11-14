This article was last updated on November 14, 2024

Riots at Vlaams Belang headquarters over the arrival of radical right-wing Bardella

Rioters attacked the headquarters of Vlaams Belang in the center of Brussels last night. Hundreds of supporters of, among others, the Anti-Fascist Coordination of Belgium and the Anti-Fascist Front Liège protested against the arrival of the right-wing radical French politician Jordan Bardella, who was in Brussels for his book presentation.

A number of demonstrators tried to break through the police blockades and threw fireworks. The police then used tear gas and water cannon. The demonstrators then moved on to the office of Vlaams Belang, Belgium’s right-wing nationalist party.

People dressed in black and wearing face masks pelted the building and destroyed windows. They tried to enter the building, but that could be prevented, the Brussels police told broadcaster VRT.

Road signs were then demolished in the area and rubbish bins were thrown on the road. The Belgian police have arrested 40 people and are investigating the extent of the damage.

Book presentation

Bardella, the leader of the French far-right party Rassemblement National, was in Brussels to present his book at the Hungarian House, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stays when he is in Brussels. The area around the Hungarian House was cordoned off by the police due to the book presentation.

In a response, Vlaams Belang said that it was not involved in Bardella’s book presentation. The party says that violence “always comes from the left” and demands an apology from Brussels mayor Kir, because he allegedly took insufficient action against the rioters.

