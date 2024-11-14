This article was last updated on November 14, 2024

KNSB sends Nuis and Beune to the World Cup, ‘indignant’ Otterspeer suffers

On Sunday, tears of happiness flowed in Thialf. Veteran Hein Otterspeer had essentially secured a ticket for the World Cups in Nagano (November 22-24) and Beijing (November 29-December 1) with a fifth place in the 1,000 meters at the World Cup qualifying tournament, but now he has been passed over. by the KNSB.

The selection committee of the skating association chooses to delegate Kjeld Nuis to the 1,000 meters at the expense of 36-year-old Otterspeer, who is now a reserve. Nuis is also allowed to ride the 1,500 meters and Freek van der Ham is the victim of that decision.

Joy Beune will also still get a starting spot for the 3,000 meters. Former world champion Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong must give up her ticket. Nuis was absent in Thialf due to groin complaints and Beune had to cancel the qualifying tournament prematurely due to illness.

“Kjeld has proven his position as a world top athlete several times and has won medals at both distances at international level,” writes Freek van der Wart on behalf of the selection committee. “He was one of two Dutch men who won a medal at the World Championships distances last season.”

“It hit me like a bomb, I am very indignant,” Otterspeer told NOS in response to the appointment of Nuis. “I got the ticket through the regulations, so I 100 percent disagree with this decision.”

Otterspeer will go to Nagano as a reserve. “At first I thought: I’ll stay home, but I’m going to make the best of it. It is what it is, I can’t do anything about it. They have completely boarded it up.”

Beune qualified for the World Cups in the 1,500 meters on Friday, but missed the rest of the weekend due to illness. Yet the selection committee wanted to make an exception for her. Last year, Beune became world all-round champion and won World Cup gold in the 5,000 meters and the team pursuit.

“Joy proved himself as an absolute world top athlete in the second half of last season in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters,” said Van der Wart. “At the World All-round Championships in Inzell, Joy set a track record in the 3 kilometers with a time of 3.55.72 and just before that she became world champion in the 5 kilometers in Calgary.”

No short track yet for Schulting, but World Cup long track

Short track speed skaters Suzanne Schulting and Angel Daleman will remain with the long track selection for the time being and will also compete in the first two World Cups.

“Suzanne’s ankle was re-examined this week,” said technical director Remy de Wit. “After consultation with medical guidance, it was decided that she cannot compete in short track for the time being, but can remain active on the long track. As soon as it is medically possible, she will resume short track training.”

The only 17-year-old Daleman was one of the revelations of the qualifying tournament.

The selection committee, which in addition to former short tracker Van der Wart consists of technical director Remy de Wit and former skater Andries Kasper, mainly took the Olympic Games in Milan in 2026 into account in its choice.

Van der Wart: “The collective interest to start with as many Dutch people as possible at the Games in Milan next year has been decisive in the decisions we have made. In order to strengthen our starting position for the maximum number of quota places for Milan, we want to We need to lay the foundation for this in the World Cup rankings this season.”

Rust and Cook

Patrick Roest, who had withdrawn from the qualifying tournament, announced on Monday that he would not be entitled to a place for the first two World Cup matches. The world champion in the 5,000 meters, who suffers from the after-effects of an infected wisdom tooth, is focusing on his recovery.

Femke Kok, the world champion in the 500 meters, is absent due to a viral infection.

