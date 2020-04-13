Tom Hanks Got Us To Thinking “What If?”

We tuned in to Saturday Night Live a few minutes late and were surprised to see Tom Hanks hosting and looking quite bald. Shocking – was this an after-effect of coronavirus? Apparently he explained early on that he shaved his head for a role – presumably Col Tom Parker in the Elvis movie. But it got us to thinking: Imagine this pandemic if coronavirus DID cause hair to fall out! Certainly everyone would take it A WHOLE LOT more seriously! Young people would NOT be jogging or sunning on the beach – they would be the first ones isolating at home wearing masks! Simon Cowell would NOT be riding his bike! People would stay TEN feet away from each other and rarely leave the house. Aren’t we lucky that baldness is NOT caused by the virus!

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results