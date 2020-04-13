Michelle Obama’s Book Is The Cure For Social Isolation

Instead of lapsing into a vegetative state, it’s not a bad idea to do some of those things you’ve been putting off that take time. We are halfway through Michelle Obama’s book, and already we like her so much more. Growing up in a lower middle class home on the south side of Chicago and ending up at Princeton University and Harvard Law School is no easy feat. Michelle documents her amazing success with honesty and a complete lack of ego. Her story is personal and inspiring for all women. Her description of the man destined to become her husband – his flaws and attributes- makes him even more appealing. We strongly recommend this book if you haven’t read it, and after you finish it, pass it on to your daughter…

