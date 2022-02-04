Adele’s Boyfriend Has An Ultimatum

You already knew that Adele’s problems with her boyfriend Rich Paul contributed heavily to the cancellation of her Las Vegas show. Her shouting and crying on the phone with him during rehearsals was evident to everyone on the set. After she called the show off and taped her tearful “the show ain’t ready” message to fans – she left Vegas and went directly to Rich Paul’s Beverly Hills house to try and fix their situation. UK papers are saying she won’t leave until he promises NOT to break up with her! Paul is LeBron James’ sports agent, among others, and he happens to be a very busy man. That’s why he wasn’t in Las Vegas with Adele when she was prepping the complicated show. He’s got a difficult situation on his hands…

Photo: the ill-fated residency

