Pink Hair Works For Machine Gun Kelly

His hair is obviously important to Machine Gun Kelly so we hope he avoids catching Covid and losing some of it. He revealed his new look – pink hair -at a performance with Avril Lavigne at The Roxy this week and some of his fans were not thrilled. One fan griped “You aren’t Machine Gun Kelly any more!” Kelly HAS been wearing a lot more pink and even performed with a pink guitar. Some fans don’t like the fact that he seems to have gone from rapper to punk rocker since he took up with Megan Fox. We’re not sure where the manicures and pinky rings fit in…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

