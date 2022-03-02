Did You Know Covid Makes Your Hair Fall Out!!

BAD NEW FOR ANYONE WHO’S HAD COVID

We just learned something absolutely TERRIFYING about Covid’s after-effects that will have a lot of people reaching for a mask. It so happens that a majority of people who catch Covid notice that their hair is falling OUT in clumps or at the very least, thinning, a few months later. So if you have survived Covid – the worst might be yet to come! We first heard this from a hairdresser who experienced this herself, along with many of her clients who had Covid. Research backed up this terrible lingering symptom and the hair thinning can go on for a year. There is no current info about whether the hair grows back. WHY isn’t everybody talking about this? If more people had known about hair loss, they might have been a LOT more careful during the pandemic. Those anti-vax macho guys who refused to wear a mask might live to regret it. Jason Momoa did have Covid but he’s lucky to have a lot of hair to begin with. Too bad Covid doesn’t make beards fall out…

