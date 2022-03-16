Courtney Love Might Never Be The Same

Is the Courtney Love we once knew, gone forever? Back in the fall of 2019, Courtney moved to London where she planned to write a book and work on a new album. Shortly after, the covid pandemic struck and she has been there ever since. Apparently she has adjusted to the British life so well that she has no plans to leave. Courtney turned up at the Cheltenham Festival on opening day with a whole new look. The festival is described as a posh horse racing occasion and attendees are expected to dress appropriately. Ladies are advised to wear “smart country fashions” in tweed or suede, and quality boots – no high heels, a stylish hat, and matching gloves. Yes, that is OUR former grunge girl in a BEIGE gabardine vest and trousers with matching kid gloves. We’re not sure if the guy is a friend or boyfriend. Stay tuned…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results