Yolanda Hadid: From Model Mom To Villain

Former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid is having a bad year. First she managed to cause the break-up of her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the father of her 1 year old child. It seems Yolanda was on their Pennsylvania farm with Zayn and the baby and they had an argument. Yolanda claimed that Zayn not only insulted her but physically assaulted her. She pressed charges and Zayn pleaded “No contest” although he denied charges to the press. Zayn and Gigi haven’t been seen together since. This week Yolanda’s other daughter Bella Hadid admitted to Vogue that she had a nose job at the age of 14 that she now regrets. The internet blew up with fans jumping all over Yolanda – calling her a horrible mother for allowing a 14 year old to have plastic surgery.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Yolanda Hadid and a friend in New York this week

