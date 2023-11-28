Taika Waititi Reveals He Directed Marvel Movies Due to Financial Constraints

This article was last updated on November 28, 2023

A Decision Driven by Financial Need In the podcast, Waititi shared, “It wasn’t my plan to make something like this. But I was poor and I had just had my second child and I thought, you know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed my kids.”

An Unexpected Project for the Unfamiliar The director made Thor: Ragnarok and later Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel. However, he admitted to never being a fan of the god of lightning. He mentioned, “Let’s be honest, Thor might be the least popular comic book character. I never used to read Thor comics. That was the comic I picked up and thought, ugh. Later I did some research on it and read something like eighteen pages.”

Positive Outlook on Collaboration Despite his initial reservations, Waititi expressed positivity about the collaboration with Marvel and leading actor Chris Hemsworth. Notably, the filmmaker himself also has a role in both Thor films.

