Down The Rabbit Hole 2024 Music Festival Lineup

This article was last updated on November 29, 2023

Exciting Lineup Announcement for 2024 Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

JUNGLE and RAYE will be headlining the highly anticipated Down The Rabbit Hole festival in 2024. The National, Michael Kiwanuka, LCD Soundsystem, Eefje de Visser, and Jessie Ware are among the first wave of confirmations for the event, as revealed by the festival organizers on Wednesday.

Tenth Anniversary Celebration

Next year will mark the tenth anniversary of Down The Rabbit Hole, adding a special significance to the upcoming edition. The festival is scheduled to take place from July 5th to 7th in Beuningen, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers. Ticket sales for the 2024 edition will commence on Saturday, creating a buzz among eager fans.

Embracing Diversity and History

Notably, the previous year’s festival, held from June 30th to July 2nd, devoted attention to Ketikoti for the first time. This historic initiative shed light on the history of slavery and its abolition, underscoring the festival’s commitment to embracing diversity and promoting awareness. Festival director Ide Koffeman expressed a desire to continue this important focus in the upcoming editions, highlighting the festival’s meaningful approach to cultural representation.

