Cher’s Alleged Conservatorship: Is It a Battle for the Estate or a Case of Elder Abuse?

This article was last updated on March 5, 2024

In a surprising twist, the world-famous pop star Cher is making waves with her recent push for a conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman. However, things have taken an intriguing turn as Elijah is reportedly planning on fighting back. The burgeoning conflict within this high-profile celebrity family is capturing the fascination of onlookers and rapidly becoming a headline across media channels.

The Attempted Conservatorship

Cher’s attempt at establishing a conservatorship over her son Elijah has been unsuccessful, leading to the surfacing of hostility brewing within the Allman household. The pop icon’s action was met with resistance, thus pushing this once private matter into the public eye. As the situation unfolds, it is clear that Elijah is far from pleased and is preparing to respond in kind, adding yet another layer of drama to this unfolding saga.

But Elijah isn’t going it alone; he is planning to unite forces with his half-sibling, Chaz Bono, to challenge their mother in court, aiming to secure control of her vast estate. Both Elijah and Chaz have experienced turbulent relationships with the ‘Believe’ singer over the years. Still, Cher’s recent relationship with Alexander Edwards, a man 40 years her junior, seems to have sparked a new wave of worry and resentment from her offspring.

Is It Elder Abuse?

Elijah and Chaz believe that their mother, Cher, is being manipulated by her young lover, going so far as to describe it as elder abuse. In response they are not only venturing into battling for a conservatorship over her estate but also exploring allegations of elder abuse for the legal intervention. If these charges progress, the whole situation could escalate quickly, potentially having severe implications for everyone involved.

Awaiting the Battle

The entire situation remains a speculation for now, based on our insider source’s information. No official lawsuits have been filed yet, but the tension is palpable. Whatever the reality may be, all eyes are on the Allman household, with onlookers anxiously awaiting the family’s next move. As our source warns, the situation is likely to rise in intensity, so buckle up and prepare for some turbulence on this rollercoaster ride.

