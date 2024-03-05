Jeff Bezos Tops Richest People List, Musk Slips To Number Two

This article was last updated on March 5, 2024

Jeff Bezos Takes the Lead Once Again

Jeff Bezos, the American entrepreneur and founder of the multinational technology company Amazon, has reclaimed his position as the world’s richest person. This turnover in wealth hierarchy has seen Elon Musk, the head of businesses such as Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X being relegated to the second spot. Bezos’ significant wealth, currently standing at around 184.6 billion euros, is primarily credited to the soaring value of Amazon shares. Since the end of 2022, Amazon’s value has surged, doubling in worth. Bezos, at 60 years of age, holds a 9 percent stake in this progressively flourishing company.

Musk, on the other hand, has seen a decrease in his wealth due to a slump in Tesla’s share prices. There has been a 50 percent devaluation of these shares from their peak in 2021, a downward trend heavily influenced by competition from more affordable electric cars. The 52-year-old Musk has recently faced a significant setback. A US judge prohibited Tesla from granting its CEO a substantial bonus amounting to 50.7 billion euros. The current standings, according to Bloomberg News Agency’s Billionaires Index, sees Musk securing the second position, with his overall fortune rounding up to 182.3 billion euros. It is not the first time Bezos has found himself at the top of the richest list. He previously held the leading position in 2021, validating his persistent influence and success in the business world.

