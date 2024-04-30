Tv Host Maria Menounos Found A New Passion

This article was last updated on April 30, 2024

TV correspondent (The E! Channel, Extra, etc) Maria Menounos knows her way around the kitchen. Maria and her husband Keven christened their daughter Athena on April 28 in their Greek Orthodox Church and after the religious ceremony they hosted 100 guests at their home in the Los Angeles Valley. Maria did all of the cooking! She spent the days prior to the ceremony meal prepping traditional Greek food, including stuffed grape leaves, artichoke hearts in lemon sauce, orzo pasta, and even homemade baklava. According to my source, after an incredibly rough couple of years dealing with health issues, Maria found solace in the kitchen, and is even working on launching her own line of frozen Greek meals.

