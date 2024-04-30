Kanye West: A Method To His Madness

This article was last updated on April 30, 2024

Kanye West is hoping lightning strikes twice. As we already know, Kanye was instrumental in launching his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's, popular line of shapewear, Skims. Not only did he assist with the designs, but he also came up with the name.

Now Kanye is hoping to do it again and launch a line of lingerie with his wife, Bianca Censori. THAT is one of the reasons Bianca has been parading around town in underwear as outerwear, being seen in bras and panties and not much else. My source says that Kanye feels he can turn Bianca into a major mogul just like Kim.

