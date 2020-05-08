Chitrangada Singh opens up on casting couch in Bollywood, says there’s no pressure to give in

The existence of casting couch in Bollywood is almost undeniable, given that innumerable number of people have opened up about going through it in the past. Actor Chitrangada Singh, in a recent conversation, spoke about having faced the same and how she reacted to it.

The actor said that she has been coming across such people right from her modeling days till now, all the time. However, she emphasised that in Bollywood, there was enough space and respect for someone to say no to it and nobody was going to force it on you. While she says she has lost out on opportunities a number of times because she refused to comply, she also adds that it is a personal choice and people can go ahead with it if they want to, and there should be no moral judgment.

Chintrangada, who is using this lock-down period to work out right and finish writing her short film, was last seen playing Saif Ali Khan's wife in he 2018 film Baazaar.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results