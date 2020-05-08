Rashami Desai responds after Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s cook tests positive for COVID-19

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has responded to reports of her friends and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook testing positive for coronavirus. Rashami revealed that Devoleena is well and in isolation.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Rashami Desai said that there is nothing to worry about as she is alright. She said that Devoleena has self-isolated and cannot move out of her house. She also said that her neighbours and building officials are helping her out.

Devoleena’s cook tested positive for COVID-19 and the building has been sealed and the actress has been put under 14-day quarantine.

Rashami and Devoleena became close friends after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. They had each other's back throughout the show. Meanwhile, Rashami has started her own digital show titled The RD Show during the lockdown. The show has been made with the intention to educate people on different fields of career. She will be inviting eminent personalities from various fields on the show and discussing career opportunities.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai says Bigg Boss has taught her everything beautifully

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results