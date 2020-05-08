Rashami Desai makes her TikTok debut, crosses 4 million followers in a day!

Before being a part of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai made a name for herself with her bubby charm and cute antics on and off-screen. Keeping up with her shows, her fans just couldn’t get enough of her screen presence. However, her fan-following skyrocketed after she appeared n Bigg Boss 13. Her journey on the show was a fulling one, albeit with a lot of ups and downs. Becoming a diva on social media, Rashami has recently made her debut on TikTok.
Yes, you. Get off the phone for a bit! A harsh reminder by @imrashamidesai her first TikTok. ???? . . . . #tiktokceleb #tiktokvideos #tiktokindia #social #socialmedia #quarantine #quarantinelife #savage #funny #tiktokusers #rashmidesai #athome #rashamidesai
A post shared by TikTok India (@indiatiktok) on May 6, 2020 at 3:58am PDT
