Sharad Malhotra admits to having cold feet on the first day of the shoot for Naagin 5

Sharad Malhotra has been surprising his fans with every single episode of Naagin 5 where he portrays the role of an antagonist for the first time in his career. Playing the role of a shapeshifting eagle, Sharad Malhotra speaks about how apprehensions of being a part of the show as an antagonist. It was Ekta Kapoor who chose him for the role and according to Sharad, he was shocked that she had even thought of him to fit as an antagonist.

Speaking of his first day, he said that his look was that of a leather jacket-clad man who walks in with an evil grin but seeing everyone around him, his palms got sweaty and he had cold feet. His mother is still sulking because her well-behaved son is now playing a villain as for his wife, she did not expect this avatar but he says that she has no other option. Sharad Malhotra says that he has played the role of a protagonist which kind of makes an image in one’s head regarding the acting skills.

Fans have been loving him as Veer and his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna on the show has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal shares his favourite picture with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results