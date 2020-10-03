Ansh Bagri tests positive for COVID-19

Ansh Bagri, who was last seen in the show, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, is the latest television actor to have tested positive for COVID-19. He shares, “I fell sick around six days ago and immediately consulted my family doctor. He prescribed some medicines and also asked me to undergo the test for Coronavirus. On Tuesday, I got the test result, which came in positive. I feel weak, and have mild fever and diarrhoea.”
He adds, “I have been in isolation since the day I became unwell. I have been taking all precautions. Fortunately, I am in Mumbai, away from my mother and sister.”
