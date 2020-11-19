“I wish my parents were here to see this” – Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has just been appointed the State Icon of Punjab by the Election Commission, and he just can’t stop feeling the absence of his parents. “Now I miss my Mom and dad more than ever. I always told them I will make them proud and I had promised them that I’ll be known all across our native town Moga,” says Sonu emotionally.
I remind him that his fame has spread slightly beyond Moga. He laughs shyly, “It’s all because of my parents’ blessings. If now I am appointed Punjab’s icons, I can feel my parents smiling down on me and blessing me. It’s a big responsibility and one that I feel am capable of shouldering. I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I feel tremendous reserves of courage and strength within me.”
What keeps Sonu going in spite of the doubters, naysayers, cynics and jealous elements?
