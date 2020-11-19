Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police for the third time

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police to appear on November 23-24. They have been asked to appear before the police in connection with a case where they have been accused of making objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two groups.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kangana and Rangoli following a Mumbai court order a few weeks back. The order was passed after a casting director, who petitioned in the court, alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter. The petitioner, Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, also mentioned Rangoli in the complaint. He said that Kangana is creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim artists and maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets.
This is the third time that the siblings are being summoned by the police. They were first asked to appear on October 26-27 and later on November 10. However, they failed to appear on both dates.
ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply