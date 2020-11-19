Richa Chadha honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award by Governor of Maharashtra for her contribution to Indian cinema

After a tumultuous year, things indeed seem to be looking up for the world. Amongst the many interesting news that Richa Chadha has to share in the day to come, the one that stands out is that the actress is the recipient of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2020 for her significant contribution to Indian cinema. The actress will be receiving the honour on November 7 at Raj Bhawan from the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The event will be attended by a slim crowd of 25 people.
The actress has just returned from the El Gouna Film Festival where she was a part of a panel discussion on women empowerment. Through her film choices, the actress has consistently pushed the envelope choosing stories that trigger a larger discussion. In her last two outings, Panga and Section 375, the actress' performances stood out as the film's highlight earning her praises from critics and audience alike.
ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375 to re-release in theatres
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply