“They call me their grandson,” Abhishek Bachchan gets a royal welcome in Kolkata

Twice recently Abhishek Bachchan landed in Kolkata to shoot for two different films. Each time he received a rousing welcome home-coming. “I admit Kolkata feels like home. My Maa is a Bengali and my Paa is considered the son-in-law of Bengal. They consider me their grandson. And it’s a huge honour for me to shoot in Kolkata whenever I can,” says Abhishek feelingly.
Abhishek recently made his digital debut with Breathe 2. Ludo is also being release digitally.
