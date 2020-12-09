Sara Ali Khan wishes her ‘Badi Amman’ Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 76th birthday on December 8. Wishes came pouring in from all quarters. Actor Sara Ali Khan, granddaughter of Tagore and daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, wished Sharmila Tagore with a special photo and message.

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures with Sharmila, and wrote, “Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force, and inspiration. I love you lots.”

In the picture, Sara is dressed in a salwar suit whereas Sharmila Tagore is wearing a jacket over a salwar suit. They were surrounded by birthday balloons.

Sharmila’s daughter Soha Ali Khan also shared a heartwarming post for her mother and expressed her regret for not being with her on her birthday. She’d written, “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and been thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. She will also resume the next schedule of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

