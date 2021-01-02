“You took a lot of money from me,” says Anil Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan while talking about pay parity in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor recently appeared on a radio chat show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, where the latter asked him about the wage gap between male and female actors in Bollywood. The senior actor's response to the question, however, left the Jab We Met star speechless.

Kareena Kapoor, who hosts the chat show called What Women Want was interviewing Anil Kapoor for an episode. Kareena asked Anil about male actors in Hollywood who take a stand and only associate themselves with projects in which their female co-stars receive equal pay. He was asked if Bollywood stars should also follow suit.

Responding to her question, Anil said, "You toh took a lot of money from me." The reply left Kapoor stumped momentarily and later she said, "We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…”

Anil narrated an incident when the producers called him when the negotiations with Kareena were on for the film Veere Di Wedding. "Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai.’ Maine bola, ‘De do (‘She is demanding more money than the hero.’ I said, ‘Give it to her).’ They all called me up also, I said, ‘Done.’ They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, ‘Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants).’”

“There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya (I did the films happily),” he further said.

Kareena has shared screen with Anil Kapoor in films like Bewafaa and Tashan. The two will next be seen together on screen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht. The film was supposed to go on floors last March but got postponed due to the pandemic.

