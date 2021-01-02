“I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to” – Anusha Dandekar on break up with Karan Kundra

Anusha Dandekar, who was dating actor Karan Kundra, recently took to her social media handle and revealed the reason for their break up. She shared a lengthy post on her handle and revealed the real reason for the break up. Anusha said she was cheated and lied to in the relationship and never even got an apology.

Anusha and Karan had hosted several seasons of MTV's dating show Love School with Karan. "Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard… yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive…," she wrote in her post.

“You have watched me Love so openly… now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again someday (sic)."

She even gave some advice to people in relationships. "My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve. Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me (sic)."

Anusha and Karan had dated for five year before they broke up.

