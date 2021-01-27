Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next is a crime thriller

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting in the nights in London for his new project Sangeen in spite of the city going into another lockdown. “It’s tough. But you know what they say? The show must go on. We’re working in a Covid bubble, and following all the guidelines. I am here in London for a month,” informs Nawaz.
The actor says he can’t reveal much about the film or his role. “It is a thriller. I play the protagonist of the film. Beyond that I am not allowed to say anything.”
The director Jaideep Chopra had made a thriller titled Maazi in 2013. The interesting aspect of Sangeen is that Nawazuddin plays a completely positive character, no shades of grey at all for a change.
