The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav, Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple bag nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

The award season nominations have begun! Netflix's The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of 2021, has been nominated for Best Male Lead at the 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple has been nominated in the Best International Feature category.
Laverne Cox, Barry Jenkins, and Olivia Wilde announced the nominations on Tuesday, January 26. The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on April 22, three days before the Oscars.
The Disciple, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., screened at the 58th New York Film Festival as part of the prestigious Main Slate.
